The skull and antler belonging to the beloved 'Big Kahuna' elk have been located after they were presumably illegally taken from Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) earlier this month.
RMNP rangers were made aware of an elk skull with one antler attached last Saturday, according to a release from the National Park Service. An investigation determined that the remains were Kahuna's.
Investigators believe that the skull was illegally removed from the carcass sometime between March 20 and March 22. It was not clear whether the remains were found in someone's possession or just relocated. An investigation is currently underway.
"He was a majestic elk with distinct large antlers and was widely photographed during his lifetime. Numerous images were also shared of Kahuna’s carcass. It is believed that Kahuna died of natural causes, as there were reports he was injured during last year’s mating season and was very underweight in February," NPS said.
Kahuna was one of the most widely recognized elk in the area and was popular enough to attract a bit of a following among photographers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the whereabouts of the remaining shed antler, are asked to contact park rangers at 1-888-653-0009 or leave an anonymous tip, here.
"Rocky Mountain National Park Rangers want to thank the media, social media platforms as well as members of the local community in helping discover the whereabouts of this skull and antler," the release said.
