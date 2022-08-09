For the 44th time, the annual Cider Days fall festival will be returning to Lakewood this October.
Cider Days is the longest running community festival in Lakewood, and celebrates the return of apple season in the area. According to the Lakewood Foothills Rotary Club, the festival began in the late 1970s as a special lunch event to honor Lakewood residents.
"In the first part of the 20th century, apple trees were so common in the area that one hill was known as 'Cider Hill' lending its name to the event," the club's website reads.
This year, the event will take place on October 1 and 2 at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The festival will feature apple pie eating contests, trick pigs, burro rides, line dancing, a straw bale maze, and a petting zoo. Guests will also be able to buy fresh apples, and press their own cider.
Tickets cost $12 per adult and can be purchased at Lakewood.org/CiderDays.
