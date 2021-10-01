As fall weather hits Colorado, fire management units in Rio Grande National Forest and Cañon City have announced their plans to conduct annual controlled burns.
Residents in these areas may see smoke for several hours each day during burns and are asked to not call emergency services.
There are various reasons that a prescribed fire could be planned, including to reduce debris that could fuel a wildfire, manage landscapes, and improve animal habitats.
Pending favorable conditions, prescribed burns in Rio Grande National Forest could begin as early as next week, according to the National Forest's media contact, Gregg Goodland.
"We've had a bunch of rain the last few days, so we have to wait for the area to dry up. Then we can re-access and identify a burn window," Goodland said, "At minimum we may be able to begin burns in a week, but could take two to three weeks."
The burn projects in Rio Grande National Forest will occur at English Valley, Conejos Canyon (Unit 1), Bighorn state line, and Squaw Creek. More specific information on burn locations can be found here.
The Bureau of Land Management also plans on conducting controlled burns in the Deer Haven and Waugh Mountain areas near Cañon City between October 2021 and April 2022, they announced in a Friday news release. Around 130 acres of land will be treated as a part of these burns, according to the Bureau.
"Both projects will create a mosaic of burned and unburned areas intended to reduce conifer encroachment in grass parks while improving forage for wildlife and domestic livestock. Prescribed fire also helps to create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems," the release said.
Both organizations warn that controlled burn smoke may affect your health. For more information, please visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website.
