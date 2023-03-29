As more snow hits the state's mountainous region on Thursday, damaging winds are expected to scrap across much of southern Colorado.
According to the National Weather Service, westerly winds gusting over 60 miles per hour will limit visibility in the San Luis Valley, the southeastern mountains, the southern I-25 corridor, and the far south plains. This could result in power outages and tree damage, with locals asked to secure loose objects.
Cities impacted by the strongest gusts will include Rye, Westcliffe, Cañon City, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Alamosa, and Trinidad, with gusts in the 70-mile per hour range also expected in the area of Wolf Creek Pass. While these cities are most at-risk, strong winds will likely be present around much of the state on Thursday. Visibility could also be reduced in areas expected to get snow.
High-profile vehicles will be at-risk of tipping, though travel could be dangerous for all due to blowing dust and debris. Strongest gusts will be felt on roads that travel north or south.
Low relatively humidity also means a high fire risk will be present. Make sure anything that's been recently burnt is cold to touch.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
