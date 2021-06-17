Previously reported at about 400 acres early on Wednesday, the Collom fire between Craig and Meeker has since reached 639 acres, as of a report released later that day.
In the same report, containment was at just 5 percent, though it was anticipated that containment would increase into the evening. Another update has not been posted to the 'Moffat County, Colorado' Facebook page since, as of 11 AM on Thursday.
One hundred firefighters are currently working the blaze, which is burning in sage and oak brush on private land.
The private land is owned by Elk Ridge Mining and Reclamation and in the area of Colowyo Mine.
Preliminary investigations that were conducted by the Moffat County Sheriff's Office have indicated that the fire was likely started by activity related to surface mining operations in the area.
Moffat County is currently under stage one fire restrictions as dangerous conditions continue amid days of hot and dry weather. Craig, Colorado has a Thursday high of 97 degrees with some light wind expected in the area come afternoon.
