According to House Method, the cost of running Christmas lights in Colorado increased by 10 percent this year compared to 2021.
By considering common Christmas light set-ups and the associated cost of keeping them lit on a state-by-state basis, the publication determined that the average cost of running Christmas lights in 2022 is $16.48 nationwide – 13 percent higher than a nationwide average of $14.55 in 2021.
While Colorado costs saw a slightly smaller jump, the local average of $17.63 lands Colorado on the most expensive end of the spectrum compared to other places around the country. The Colorado Christmas light operation cost of $17.63 is above 2021 costs of $16.09.
The most expensive place to power the typical Christmas light set-up nationwide was determined to be Hawaii ($38.46), while the least expensive state was Washington ($10.51). Hawaii also saw the highest cost jump, with operation costs increasing 38 percent year-over-year. Montana was the only state where costs went down between 2021 and 2022, decreasing by one percent.
See a full breakdown and read more about the methodology here.
