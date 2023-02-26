The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a windy Sunday across many parts of Colorado, as winds with the potential to usher in snow squalls, blowing dust, and power outages blow through the state.
In southern Colorado, powerful winds began this morning and will continue into the evening. High Wind Warnings have been issued for much of the south central and south eastern portion of the state.
The map below highlights the impacted regions:
In these areas, the service is calling for 30-40 MPH winds and gusts up to 75 MPH. The service expects visibility to be down to one mile or less on Sunday across the southern plains, due to blowing dust.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," NWS said.
These conditions could continue through Monday morning.
On the other side of the state, a Wind Watch has been issued for the the Northern Front Range Foothills, the Southern Front Range Foothills, Fort Collins, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver. It will go into effect at 5 PM on Sunday and remain in effect through Monday morning.
According to the service, wind gusts are expected to get up to 80 MPH in these regions. In areas without snow cover, fire danger will be elevated as a result.
Snow showers are also expected across Colorado's mountains on Sunday, with the highest snow totals expected for the San Juan Mountains. Strong winds could contribute to potential snow squalls in these regions. Squalls will be possible over the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains and San Luis Valley this afternoon.
Find weather updates related to your area on the National Weather Service website.
