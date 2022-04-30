Crews from the Boulder County Sheriff's Department were dispatched on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that a man was injured and trapped by a wind-fallen tree in Boulder County.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, was outside of his home when the incident occurred at around 3:45 PM.
"Rescuers from the Lefthand Fire Protection District, the Goldhill Fire Protection District and the Fourmile Fire Protection District were first on scene having to have negotiated a difficult four-wheel drive road," a news release from the sheriff's department said.
They then traveled uphill to where the man was trapped, and were able to free him. Teams transported the man to an ambulance by litter, where he was then taken to a nearby hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries, according to the release.
