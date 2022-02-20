Branches covered with ice after freezing rain. Sparkling ice covered everything after ice storm cyclone. Terrible beauty of nature concept. Winter landscape, scene, postcard. Selective focus.

Photo Credit: Rina Mskaya. File photo. (iStock)

 Rina Mskaya

With up to 72 hours of snowfall expected this week in parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning Coloradoans of an artic cold front that will bring frigid temperatures with it. 

"In addition to the chances of snow, temperatures will also crash this week behind a powerful cold front. Daytime highs may struggle to reach the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows near or below zero," NWS said in their online weather story

Several nights this week are expected to have lows below zero, with the service predicting that temps could get as low as -9 degrees in some parts of the state on Tuesday night. 

Below find NWS weather maps with forecasted highs and lows around the state on that day. 

Weather Map

Map Credit: The National Weather Service
High Temps

Map Credit: The National Weather Service

"Temperatures will slowly warm Friday and into next weekend," the service said. 

Author's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.