The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon.
Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely to see big totals.
As for the rest of the state, it's looking like significant totals will fall in some highly populated areas, including Denver. Currently, the Mile High City is expected to get up to 10 inches throughout the course of the storm.
While the typical date for last significant snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the NWS, May storms are still common. The largest late-season storm to hit Denver took place in 1950, when 10.7 inches fell between May 25 and 26.
Major impacts are also expected along I-70 through the mountains. Up to 20 inches of snow is expected in the Eisenhower Tunnel area, with significant snow expected elsewhere. Those traveling this route should expect potential delays.
I-25 is also likely to prove problematic, with up to a foot of snow expected in the infamous Monument Hill area and up to 11 inches likely in Castle Rock.
A key concern with this late-season snowstorm will be the weight of the snow considering that trees have already 'leafed-out.' The wet, heavy snow is expected to weigh down branches, causing them to fall. This is also means there's a potential for power outages, which the NWS has called a "significant threat."
While the snow might not stick around for long due to warm temperatures of spring, it's still likely to cause problems, particularly for travelers and outdoor recreators.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall Friday night, though a higher chance for precipitation is likely to last at least through Monday in many parts of the state – see a breakdown of what that may look like on Longs Peak here.
Follow along with the National Weather Service for the most up-to-date information. Find their website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.