The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Saturday.
The warning is in place for the Front Range Foothills and Mountains until 6 PM on Saturday evening. The NWS provided map below shows the impacted areas:
In these areas, winds are expected to be between 35 and 45 MPH, with gusts up to 90 MPH.
"Trouble spots will include Interstate 70 around Georgetown, Loveland and Berthoud Passes, the Peak-to-Peak highway between Estes Park and Black Hawk, Highway 93 between Boulder and Golden, and US 287 between Fort Collins and Laramie," the service said.
According to NWS winds this strong could blow down trees and power lines.
"Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Blowing snow will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in open areas with sufficient snow," officials said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
