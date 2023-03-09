Traffic jam westbound I-70 highway with snow covered mountains Colorado Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

From wild weather to heavy traffic, Colorado's roads put up with a lot. Most locals would agree that it's no surprise when potholes appear. That being said, sometimes road conditions can cause big problems.

One Colorado driver is claiming that striking a pothole on I-70 caused their truck to spin out of control, also flipping the trailer that was being towed.

According to Daily Mail, the driver, who was visiting from Las Vegas, was cited with careless driving. The incident happened near Loveland Ski Area.

Watch the clip of the wreck below:

Both the driver and passenger survived the wreck.

What part of Colorado do you think has the worst potholes? Let us know in the comments.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(3) comments

Trisporter717
Trisporter717

I-70 from Idaho Springs thru Glenwood looks like a war zone with potholes anytime of the year.

RMRick
RMRick

Pothole may have had something to do with it, but the fact he clipped the SUV in the left lane and then overcompensated has more to do with it.

JCurious
JCurious

Ummm, looks like he might have been going a bit fast too. So sorry this happened to him and it was super scary. Pulling a trailer, you need to be on the lookout for anything in the road, including the road itself.

