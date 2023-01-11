As many Coloradans gear up for a three-day weekend in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to remain in most of Colorado's mountains.
“We have seen more avalanches this year than we do on a typical year, and recently they’ve gotten much bigger,” said CAIC director Ethan Greene in the release.
Since December 26, CAIC has recorded over 870 avalanches in Colorado, and in the last three weekends, the center has recorded four avalanche-relate fatalities. With more heavy snow in the forecast this week, the danger for potentially fatal avalanches will continue.
“We want everyone to enjoy the wonderful public lands in Colorado, and go home alive and well to their family and friends on Monday. We need everyone headed into the backcountry to plan their trip carefully and make sure they avoid avalanche hazards. We need to stop this deadly trend," Greene said.
As always, make sure to check the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during snow season, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. CAIC also urges all backcountry travelers to have an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel in case a slide occurs.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
They'll be out in droves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.