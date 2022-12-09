A significant snowstorm is expected to impact parts of Colorado early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The "potent" storm system will begin moving into the central Rockies and high plains on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The service has not yet announced forecasted snow totals, but has predicted that there will be travel impacts as a result of the storm.
According to NWS, the storm track is still prone to change, which could mean more or less snow in southern Colorado. If the storm continues on a more northern track it is more likely to bring high winds, blowing dust, and fire danger. A southern track is more likely to bring winter weather conditions, including snow.
"There has been just a slight southward trend in the last 24 hours, so stay tuned for any updates with this one, especially if you have travel plans to the north/northeast. Mountains will also see more snow and blowing snow," NWS said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
Snowy and windy conditions are forecasted to arrive along the Palmer Divide on Monday night. Significant travel impacts are expected.
