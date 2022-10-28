More than two dozen animals were seized from a private property in Penrose on Tuesday after crews from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society found them in unsafe conditions.
A search warrant was executed at the property, which is located in the 500 block of 1st Street, after a report of animal abuse and neglect was made to the Colorado Humane Society and the Denver Dumb Friends League, according to a news release.
Upon an evaluation of the animals at the scene, 26 horses, one dog, one potbelly pig, and two exotic birds were seized. The pig was later euthanized, based on the recommendation of two veterinarians.
The remaining animals are being evaluated for treatment or to be euthanized as well.
“Many of these animals were rescued from so-called “kill pens,” stated Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper in the release. “Unfortunately, the reason a lot of them were sent to these pens is because they already had significant injuries or health issues. You are not doing these animals any justice if you rescue them and then do not have the staff or resources to adequately manage their pain, treat their injuries, or provide the basics of food and water.”
According the Sheriff's Office, some of the animals seized were moved from as far as Louisiana.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.