According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a possible tree fire has been reported in Pike National Forest. Details about the incident remain vague, though a later tweet stated that a helicopter was in the area and ready to drop water on the fire.
The fire was reportedly in the area of Sandstone Ranch, Horseman Trail, and Colt Creek Road. This area is located in Larkspur, between Castle Rock and Monument.
No other details are available at this time.
Despite recent rain, fire risk still exists in Colorado and needs to be taken seriously. A dangerous summer is likely ahead.
