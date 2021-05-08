Multiple closures on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel are in place Saturday afternoon due to police activity regarding reports of a possible explosive device.
Westbound lanes of I-70, east of the tunnel, were closed about 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 215 due to an investigation at the tunnel's west end, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Eastbound lanes at mile marker 205 near Silverthorne, west of the tunnel were closed to traffic about 2 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating reports of a vehicle parked along the roadway with a suspicious device located in the area. Investigators say the suspicious item might be an incendiary/explosive device inside the vehicle.
#BREAKING UPDATE: We have now CLOSED I-70 EB at MP 205 (Silverthorne) for this incident. HWY 6 is alternate route over Loveland Pass. https://t.co/JtqkTeOe60— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 8, 2021
I-70 EB: Road closed at MM 205. Due to police activity. Alternate route advised. https://t.co/wZUnrarbJf— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 8, 2021
I-70 WB: Road closed at MM 215. Due to police activity. https://t.co/v7aDWtrfXc— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 8, 2021
Colorado Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is an alternate route for motorists.
#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED at MP 216 WB at Eisenhower Tunnel due to active police situation. The incident is being investigated on the westbound side of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/W4d0S4AXUG— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 8, 2021
This is a developing story. Check with Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center for live updates on road closures and conditions statewide.
