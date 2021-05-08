CSP Eagle Investigate I-70 (Photo) Credit Colorado State Patrol via Twitter

CSP Eagle Investigate on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.

Photo Credit Colorado State Patrol via Twitter

Multiple closures on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel are in place Saturday afternoon due to police activity regarding reports of a possible explosive device.

Westbound lanes of I-70, east of the tunnel, were closed about 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 215 due to an investigation at the tunnel's west end, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Eastbound lanes at mile marker 205 near Silverthorne, west of the tunnel were closed to traffic about 2 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating reports of a vehicle parked along the roadway with a suspicious device located in the area. Investigators say the suspicious item might be an incendiary/explosive device inside the vehicle.

Colorado Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is an alternate route for motorists.

This is a developing story. Check with Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center for live updates on road closures and conditions statewide.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.