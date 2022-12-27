Officials from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, as crews investigate a potential explosive device that was found near a business.
The office alerted the public to the situation at about 10:15 AM in a tweet.
"A cordon has been established of several hundred yards. STAY AWAY," the tweet from the sheriff's office reads.
No further information has been made available at this time.
This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.
