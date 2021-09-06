According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, search and rescue teams responded to a possible drowning at Rampart Reservoir on Sunday afternoon. It was later revealed that crews were working on recovering the body of a paddleboarder who was believed to have drowned.
A public announcement of whether or not a body was recovered was not released, however, local news source Fox21 reported that the El Paso County Chaplain arrived on the scene. A later tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that the dam and boat ramp would be closed on Monday, including to all water recreation activities, pending the conclusion of the search and recovery effort.
Rampart Reservoir is a popular reservoir for recreation in the Pikes Peak area. At an elevation of 9,000 feet above sea level, it attracts kayakers, paddleboarders, and fishers. The water stays quite cold and humans are not permitted to swim at this spot.
Always wear a lifejacket when in or around the water in Colorado.
