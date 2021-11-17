The Kruger Rock Fire burns near Estes Park, Colorado. Photo Courtesy: Justin Smith; Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The Kruger Rock Fire burns near Estes Park, Colorado. Photo Courtesy: Justin Smith; Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, the Twin Sisters area of the park has been closed due to the Kruger Rock fire, which is located to the southeast of Estes Park.

The closure was put in place "in an abundance of caution." The fire is not burning inside of the park at this time.

The Twin Sisters closure was put in place in conjunction with a US Forest Service closure. The Lily Lake area within Rocky Mountain National Park remains open.

Here's a look at the closure. Map Credit: RMNP.

Here's a look at the closure. Map Credit: RMNP.

As of Wednesday at noon, the Kruger Fire was estimated at 140 acres with 15 percent containment. While this is some growth from the size of 133 acres reported on Tuesday night, evacuation orders have been downgraded in some areas.

Find official updates on this fire, including changes to evacuation orders, here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.