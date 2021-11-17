According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, the Twin Sisters area of the park has been closed due to the Kruger Rock fire, which is located to the southeast of Estes Park.
The closure was put in place "in an abundance of caution." The fire is not burning inside of the park at this time.
The Twin Sisters closure was put in place in conjunction with a US Forest Service closure. The Lily Lake area within Rocky Mountain National Park remains open.
As of Wednesday at noon, the Kruger Fire was estimated at 140 acres with 15 percent containment. While this is some growth from the size of 133 acres reported on Tuesday night, evacuation orders have been downgraded in some areas.
Find official updates on this fire, including changes to evacuation orders, here.
