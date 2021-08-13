Northern areas of the Front Range in Colorado broke a record in 2021 for poor air quality, according to Boulder County Health officials.
The Denver Metro area, including Boulder County, had at least 53 "ozone action alerts" since May 2021, officials said Thursday in a news release.
Recording the number of alerts issued in a season began in 2011 with 2018 previously holding the highest number of ozone action alerts.
The ozone action day alerts are issued by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council to warn residents of unhealthy ozone concentrations. Ground-level ozone is an air pollution problem that impacts human health, according to Colorado's health department.
The action day alerts warn of fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, or other pollutants that indicate the air is unhealthy.
Smoke from recent wildfires burning across the western United States have brought multiple pollutants, including both ozone and fine particulate pollution from smoke, to Colorado's air.
“The health hazards associated with smoke are compounded by high ozone," said Bill Hayes, air quality coordinator for Boulder County Public Health.
"The Denver Metro North Front Range, an area already failing to meet federal health-based ozone standards, has now seen 39 consecutive days of ozone action alerts. With both smoke and ozone at dangerous levels, Colorado’s beloved outdoors can be an unhealthy place to be when it comes to your heart and lungs.”
Sign up for Colorado’s action alerts and check air quality conditions here.
Health officials recommend those in Colorado to remain inside with closed windows, avoid exertion outdoors, and wearing N95 or P100 respirators when air quality is poor and on ozone action alert days. Read more about protecting your heath from wildfire smoke here.
