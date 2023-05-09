According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, the popular Sprague Lake Trail is set to be closed to visitors on Thursday, May 18 while building materials set to be used to replace and repair a 210-foot-long section of boardwalk along the route are brought into the area. Additional impacts related to the project will be seen later this year.
Found on the heavily-trafficked Bear Lake Road, Sprague Lake Trail is a 0.7-mile-long loop around a Sprague Lake. With a parking lot on-site, it's easy to access. Its shorter distance and the scenic views along the trail make the route appealing to a wide range of guests.
The 'boardwalk' portion of the route was built in 2000, with repairs being part of normal maintenance. Problematic wooden boards will be replaced and a portion of the boardwalk will be widened. Steel beams are also set to be added to the substructure of the bridge, which is expected to increase its longevity. Improvements will also improve accessibility for guests that are using wheelchairs or strollers and it will improve scenic overlooks.
The actual construction itself is set to take place starting in August 2023, to be completed in late fall. During this time, a portion of the trail will be closed.
By holding on the construction until later in the year, officials hope there will be fewer impacts to surrounding wetland areas.
