Buc-ee's, the popular chain of convenience stores based in Texas, has announced the opening of their first Colorado location in Johnstown by 2024.
Since it was established in 1982, Buc-ee's has become a staple stop for Texans and especially for road-trippers.
"We have been committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers. Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same," the Buc-ee's mission states.
Buc-ee's shoppers are able to purchase anything from gas and snacks to home décor and and clothing. The store even carries its own brand of specialty snacks like roasted pecans, fudge, and the famous Beaver Nuggets. In fact, one Buc-ee's store in New Braunfels, Texas currently holds the record for largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet.
Details on the Johnstown store have not yet been announced.
