Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands.
Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs.
“We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature customized burgers and extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality and meaningful community engagement,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC in a press release.
“We look forward to growing and serving this thriving area for many years to come.”
The chain expects all of its new restaurants to be opened sometime during 2023. Here is where they will be located:
- 5905 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80915
- 1105 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80907
- 702 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80907
- 2495 Montebello Square Dr, Colorado Spring, Colo. 80918
Whataburger is known for its made-to-order burgers and signature original recipes, according to the brand's website. Since opening its first store in 1950, 900 Whataburger locations have been opened in 19 states across the country.
If you can wait until 2023 to get your hands on a Whataburger burger, these Colorado locations are already opened:
- 6140 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80923
- 1310 Interquest Pkwy, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80920
