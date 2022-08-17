According to the San Miguel County Colorado Road and Bridge Department, access to several iconic attractions in the Telluride area is closed on Wednesday, August 17, as the county continues to clean up from a major mudslide that took place over the weekend. As crews remove rock and debris from the switchbacks on the notorious Black Bear Pass, this will create a dangerous situation for those on the road below.
The clean-up effort has resulted in a closure of the Bridal Veil Falls area, including Bridal Veil Trail, the Via Ferrata Trail, Ajax Peak, Wasatch Trail, and Bear Creek Trail. Black Bear Pass remains closed from the county line through the one-way section.
The Wednesday closure is in place from 6 AM to 5 PM during clean-up operations. It is to be determined if more time will be needed for the clean-up, which could result in additional closures. Those in the area should monitor the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for future updates.
This closure is the result of mudslides that took place in the area on Saturday that left eight vehicles and fifteen occupants stranded. Four of the vehicles were eventually able to turn around the drive down the very dangerous mountain pass, while four were stuck on the road until safe to drive them down. No one was injured.
Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road in Colorado, one of the most difficult four-wheel drive routes to navigate. It is very narrow, with steep drops and rocky switchbacks. It should be traveled only by the most experienced off-road vehicle drivers.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.