Royal Elk Glade at the Beaver Creek ski resort was closed temporarily on Friday after aggressive moose activity was reported in the area, according to officials.
In an interview with the Vail Daily on Friday, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek John Plack said that sightings of a moose and a calf were reported to the resort.
Beaver Creek ski patrol posted a sign near the Born Free Express chairlift to warn visitors of the closure.
"Due to very aggressive moose on the run-out, Royal Elk Glade is closed. They have become very dangerous," the sign said.
Any sort of specific incident that prompted the closure wasn't detailed.
Moose can be very aggressive toward humans, especially in the presence of calves.
"Moose do not fear humans, so it can lead some to think they are friendly - I assure you, they are not," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife's District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak in a moose safety video.
"Many people get into trouble because moose appear docile at first and don’t run away when people approach, but when a moose has decided you’ve invaded their space they can move very fast and its often too late to get away. And when it comes to defending their young, cow moose will protect their calves very aggressively, especially in the presence of dogs," Slezak said.
If you see a moose, back away slowly and observe its behavior. If it starts to show signs of aggression, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
Yes Moose can become very territorial when babies are around! When we were Yellowstone a years ago and visiting up at Mammouth tehre were a lot of Mosse around twon and having babies it didn't boterh them that humans were around as long as they didn't get close to them and babies! But a Park Ranger ahd to get pretty darn mad at soem folks who were way too close and yelled at them to get away very quickly as a momma was getting very agitated with people who were walking too close to her baby! Momma was starting to run after them and they ran quickly when they saw how fast she could run and ran like the dickens to get away and up some steps where Park Ranger could block them! It was waaaay tooo cloose for comfort before she could gore them! The only thing that protected them was the stairway! We were at the doorway not 10 feet from her!! Then Park Ranger showed some pictures of others who were not to so lucky on the outside wall of a Museum! It was really and for some people! who had to be taken to hospital and grateful to be alive!! So if you value your life and families stay away a good distance! Jess
