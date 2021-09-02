Mountain Goat on a Snowy Peak Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

 Sparty1711

The summit of Mount Evans is set to close to vehicle traffic for the season after Labor Day, September 6, as wintery weather starts to rear its head at high elevation points around the state.

Visitors will still be allowed to hike or bike to the summit, but the uppermost portion of the road will not be accessible. Visitors will still be able to book a reservation to drive to Mount Goliath Interpretive Area and Summit Lake Park – a small lake found below the summit of the peak.

Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America, climbing above 14,000 feet. Wild weather conditions come with the territory.

Only those with reservations are able to drive the road following a change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Late season tickets are offered at $10.

Mount Evans Scenic Byway typically reopens in the spring as weather permits, generally around or just after Memorial Day Weekend.

Mount Evans reservations can be made here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

