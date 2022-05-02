Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area.
The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
“Denver Water recognizes Gross Reservoir is a popular recreation site, and we plan to proactively communicate with recreationists via signage, traditional media, websites, email newsletters and social media, among other means – and we strongly encourage visitors to check these channels before heading to a facility to ensure they are aware of any closures or changes," said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water.
During the closure, crews will be working to complete a new parking area, trail handrails, improvements to trail and access road surfacing, boat ramp construction, and new signage, the release said.
More information about the project and closure updates can be found here.
