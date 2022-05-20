Garden of the Gods Park, in Colorado Springs, has been selected as the most beautiful place in Colorado by Travel + Leisure.
"Anyone with even a passing interest in geology (or photography, or just knockout natural splendor in general) might find themselves at a loss for words at the sight of Garden of the Gods," the report said.
The 1,367-acre park is famous for its massive red rocks, filled with formations that developed over an estimated 300 million years. It is easy to spend and entire day exploring Garden of the Gods by hiking, biking, and rock climbing. The views can also be enjoyed in the fifteen minutes it takes to drive through the park, with several designated pull-off areas located along the way.
"Aim to visit the lofty sandstone formations on a weekday morning to avoid the crowds and take the Siamese Twins loop for a view of the snowy Pikes Peak (inspiration for "America the Beautiful") set in a frame of red rocks," Travel + Leisure said.
This designation is just one of several recent nods to Colorado Springs, which was also ranked as the 'best place to live' in Colorado and scored as the 'most desirable' place to live in the country.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.