El Pollo Loco, the popular Mexican restaurant franchise that was popularized in Southern California, has recently announced the opening of its first Colorado location.
The restaurant is known for its handcrafted LA-style Mexican food, fire-grilled chicken and use of fresh ingredients.
"It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made from scratch, fresh sliced avocados and of course, fresh, never frozen, fire-grilled chicken. Because maximum freshness means maximum flavor," the franchise's description reads.
The restaurant's first Colorado location has opened in Denver at 4698 Peoria Street. According to a report by 9news, the chain plans on opening 15 more locations in Colorado.
