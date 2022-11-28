With the end of 2022 closing in fast, "beer nerds, wine snobs, and booze hounds of Earth" will have two more chances to experience an 'adults-only' event at Denver's Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit before the new year.
Discover "otherworldly programming" at the alien-themed 'Convergence Station' exhibit in a 21-plus environment that includes music and alcoholic beverages.
The first event takes place on November 30, dubbed 'Jam-a-Verse' and themed as a 'Jam Band Tribute Celebration.'
The second event is called 'Winter Ball: A Night to Remember to Remember." During that event, attendees are encourages to dress in more formal attire.
Both events appear to cost $49 on the Meow Wolf website. Drinks are not included in that price.
Based on visitor feedback, Meow Wolf started hosting the adults-only events twice a month in 2022 with plans to continue next year.
With 'Convergence Station' having opened in December of 2021, there's plenty of hype around this destination. The Denver exhibit is the third full exhibit, with another installation in Santa Fe and another in Las Vegas. All three are unique. The company is also behind a ride at Elitch Gardens called 'Kaleiodoscape.'
Find more info on the Meow Wolf website.
