Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be closed for ice fishing during the 2022-2023 season, due to the ongoing Gross Reservoir Expansion Project, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a news release.
According to Denver Water, which owns and operates the reservoir, the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project will triple the reservoir’s capacity from approximately 42,000 acre-feet to 119,000 acre-feet, by raising the dam 131 feet.
CPW expects the reservoir to reopen for on-water recreation from the Friday before Memorial Day through September 30. In the meantime, hiking and picnicking at the North Shore recreation areas will be open.
"Alternative nearby ice fishing options include Barr Lake State Park, Chatfield Reservoir, and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Anglers can visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fishing Atlas for a full list of fishing options in the state," the release said.
Visitors can find map of the closure, here.
"Anglers should take precautions and safety equipment before ice fishing. At least four inches of ice is the recommended depth safe for a person to walk upon. Anglers can drill test holes to judge the thickness and character of the ice," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.