Back by popular demand, Colorado Springs' Premium Rides will once again be offering their 'Holiday Lights Tours' – with an early sign-up this year due to selling out spots for four years straight.
Set to start on November 27 and offer rides through January 7, the tours last about two hours, including pick-up and drop-off, and travel through picturesque Colorado Springs neighborhoods that are known for their holiday light displays, like the Broadmoor area, Downtown, and Manitou Springs.
Those over 21 are able to bring their own booze, with rides catering to groups of up to four, up to seven, and up to eight.
A ride in the four-person sedan costs $265, while the 7-passenger limousine and the 8-passenger SUV limousine cost $295 and $350, respectively.
Rides can be booked through the contact form on the Premium Rides website.
