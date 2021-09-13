According to the US Forest Service, the popular Ice Lakes Area near Silverton is set to reopen to the public following an extended closure that stemmed from a wildfire in 2020.
Managed by San Juan National Forest's Columbine Ranger District, the reopening will allow access to return to Ice Lake Trail, South Mineral Campground, Clear Lake Road, and South Mineral Road, with the closure set to be lifted on September 15.
Services will be limited at South Mineral Campground until it is closed by snow. There will be no bathroom, trash pick-up, or water.
According to Columbine District Ranger James Simino, potential hazards may still exist, making it crucial to stay on designated trails. During the closure, crews cleared a lot of fallen debris and tree snags from the area, including on 2.1 miles of trail and 3.1 miles of road. Trees at risk of falling on the trail was a major risk that crews addressed.
The closure was initially put in place in October 2020 after the Ice Fire grew to several hundred acres. It was extended to last throughout the summer of 2021 due to debris flow concerns amid monsoonal rainstorms.
The reopening of the area will likely be met with praise from Colorado's hikers and backpackers. Known for its pristine nature and blue lakes, the area is often considered one of the most stunning spots in the state.
Read the full press release here.
