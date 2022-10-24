Capital Tacos, the popular Tex-Mex restaurant franchise that is based in Florida, has recently announced the opening of their first Colorado location.
According to a news release from the restaurant, Capital Tacos is known for its unique and innovative flavors, that have built a die-hard following for the brand in Florida.
"They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards," the release said.
The company announced on Thursday that they will be expanding to Colorado and North Carolina. Officials dates and locations for the openings have not yet been announced.
