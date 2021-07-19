According to US Forest Service officials, Devil's Head Recreation area has been closed to the public for construction that's set to take place over the coming months. This includes the Devil's Head parking area, Devil's Head trail, Devil's Head lookout tower, the Zinn trail, and National Forest Service Road 300.
The closure is being put in place due to "utility construction and maintenance operations." It was noted that the closure is in the interest of public safety.
The closure is set to be in place through December 1, 2021, unless changed or rescinded.
While access to the Devil's Head lookout tower has been closed to the public since 2019 due to safety concerns, access to the surrounding area remained open. It is unclear is access to the tower will be reopened after the aforementioned construction takes place.
Read more about the closure here.
