According to American Elm, a popular restaurant in Denver's West Highland area, they'll be closed for the rest of the week following a "tragic event" that took place at the restaurant on Monday. The event that took place was reported to be a double-homicide that is currently under investigation by Denver police.
On Monday, the Denver Police Department announced that they were investigating a death in the 4100 block of W. 38th Street. They later clarified that the case was being investigated as a double-homicide.
American Elm published a statement that included the following: "At this time, we are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week."
Denver Gazette reports that the incident took place indoors, with KDVR further noting that two people were found dead inside of American Elm.
Authorities are working to develop suspect information. Details regarding the victims have not been released.
Anyone that knows anything about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-7867.
American Elm is a highly-rated restaurant with 4.6 of 5 stars on Google, specializing in upscale American cuisine.
