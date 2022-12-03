Monarch Mountain ski area was closed on Friday, after only being open for only one day this season, due to severe weather conditions.
The resort announced that they would be shutting down their lifts at around 10 AM, and that all lift tickets that were sold on Friday would be refunded or rescheduled.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area was impacted by up to 65 MPH wind gusts. Difficult travel conditions, and low visibility were reported over Monarch pass and along the I-70 corridor during the day on Friday as well.
Officials from Monarch Mountain reported that the storm dropped around four inches of fresh powder, and that lifts would start running again at 9 AM on Saturday.
(1) comment
I live at 9000 feet and am loving the great early ski conditions. Then I see reports that snowpack is below normal. Someone is LYING. I suspect I know who, and I suspect I know why.
