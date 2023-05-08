Waterton Canyon, near Littleton, will be closed on the weekdays between May 8 and May 19 while dust mitigation operations are performed, according to a news release from Denver Water.
During this time, visitors will not have access to the canyon or the parking lot.
“Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the two-week, weekday closure is an inconvenience,” said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water in the release.
“By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, we’ll be able to provide a better experience for hikers, bikers, and runners throughout the rest of the summer.”
According to officials, Denver Water conducts regular maintenance work like this to give a better experience to guests.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
So what, do they send out a team of hundreds with Swiffer Dusters into the canyon? Seems like it'd be more efficient to wait for the Monsoon season to start!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.