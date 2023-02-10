The Super Bowl is just days away and one local favorite pizza joint in Colorado Springs is getting creative with their pizza pie selections in the spirit of the big game.
Known for their unique creations and pies that seem to elevate the pizza eating experience, Slice 420 has announced on social media that they'll be offering a Philadelphia-inspired pizza and a Kansas City-inspired pizza this upcoming Sunday.
A video that captures the Philadelphia-inspired 'za shows a pie created with the Philly cheesesteak in mind. It's got a cheddar cheese sauce base, shaved sirloin, sautéed onions, and a mix of mozzarella and provolone.
In terms of the Kansas City-style pizza, it centers around the barbecue that Kansas City is known for. It's set to feature barbecue pulled pork, red onions, and jalapeños. Perhaps some cheese, too? A preview of that one hasn't been made available, but a clip was posted showing off a massive amount of meat.
These pizzas might sound bizarre, but take it from a local, Slice 420 is well-known and loved for good reason.
Slice 420 noted that the Philly-inspired pizza has been available at their 'by-the-slice' counter this week, but if you're looking to test it out, your best bet will be to wait for Super Bowl Sunday.
It's also worth noting that while the 'Slice 420' name has ties to the Devil's Lettuce, these pizzas aren't infused with any sort of cannabis product. The unique company name pays homage to what brought the owners to Colorado.
Their website reads:
"Our daughter Sofia started having seizures at 6 weeks old, and she was diagnosed with Quad Spastic Cerebral Palsy at 2 years of age. Sofia suffered up to a hundred seizures each day. This meant a heavy dependency on pharmaceuticals to keep her stable, and we knew that there had to be a better solution to improve her quality of life.
Due to restrictions on using full plant alternative medicines in Florida and most of the United States, we decided to move to Colorado where we could legally obtain the medicine that Sophia needed, and the difference we saw in her was monumental. Her daily seizures decreased to 2 or 3 and she now has a zest for life that we have never seen before!
We opened Slice420 in September of 2017 with a mission to help American Medical Refugees like us find support, and though our pizzeria we’ve been able to raise awareness and donate to causes and agencies that provide solutions for families with special needs children.
Find their website here.
