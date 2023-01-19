A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list.
Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places.
Telluride "is an old Victorian mining town with all the charm of the olden days," wrote the publication about this destination.
The popularity of this town has been growing rapidly in recent years, known as one of the best places for year-round outdoor recreation in the Centennial State (and really in the entire American West). Ski in the winters, hike in the summers, sightsee in the spring and fall. There's not doubt about it, it's hard to beat a trip to this spot.
This was the only Colorado spot to be featured on the Travellers Worldwide list. Find the full list here.
