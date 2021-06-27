The interstate shut down Saturday due to a mudslide reopened overnight through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado.
Interstate 70 was closed from Exit 116 - Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 - Dotsero about 3:30 p.m. Saturday due to the mudslide near Exit 119 - No Name. An additional closure was made at Exit 87 - West Rifle.
The mudslide flowed over westbound lanes in the area, measuring approximately 70 feet wide and about seven feet deep, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
I-70 WB: Road open between Exit 133 - Dotsero and Exit 116 - CO 82; Glenwood Springs. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/CIdTyY2c8U— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 27, 2021
The alternate route issued for westbound and eastbound traffic added about 2.5 hours of travel time compared with traveling along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
🚫Westbound I-70 CLOSED🚫 between Exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 116 (CO 82, Glenwood Springs) due to a mudslide in the area. There is no estimated time of reopening and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/BGJ3Gj8Izq— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021
The section of I-70 reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday.
During heavy rainfall, flash flooding and debris flow is highly likely in burn scar areas. The Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon sees high risks for conditions that cause road closures of I-70. When a flash flood watch is issued, CDOT officials close rest stops and recreation paths through Glenwood Canyon.
Motorists should check the weather forecast along with road closures and conditions when planning to travel through Colorado. For updated weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service website. Visit CDOT's Travel Center for live updates on road conditions throughout the state.
