One of Colorado's favorite hot springs resorts is getting bigger, and will soon offer a new level of relaxation for its adult guests.
Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs is undergoing a large construction project to expand its 'adults-only' section including ten new hot springs mineral pools, according to a recent announcement from the resort.
The popular resort, which was renovated and reopened in 2015, is gorgeously nestled alongside the Colorado River, and boasts 360 degree Rocky Mountain views. Prior to the expansion, the resort had 16 hot springs pools.
Each of the new pools will have pebbles along the bottom, so guests can massage their feet as they relax.
"We’ll also be adding a cold plunge on the new property, another feature guests frequently request to pair with their hot springs soaking experience. A large freshwater pool – soon to be known as the Confluence pool – will sit in the middle of the new property as a centerpiece with its stunning waterfall feature," the announcement reads.
For more information, visit the Iron Mountain Hot Springs website.
For a minute there I thought you meant a nudist hot springs!
