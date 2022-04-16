The famous Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs will be giving exclusive tours throughout the day on Monday, April 18.
"Our trained Tour Guides will entertain you with stories of the Palmer family, Glen Eyrie Estate, unique architecture of The Castle, surrounding landscape, and Colorado Springs history," the tour description reads.
This tour will include a viewing of each of the castle's rooms, and all four floors will be open to explore, according to officials.
"Our guided Historical Tour will take you on a journey filled with stories of rival turn-of-the-century railroad wars and oil tycoons to what is now the soul-stirring property of Glen Eyrie," the description said.
The tour costs 18 per person, and will take around two hours to complete. Reservations are required and can be made, here.
(1) comment
Great to know. Thanks for the heads up!
