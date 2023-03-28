On a mission to help failing bars turn their performance around, Bar Rescue, hosted by fiery Jon Taffer, features three Colorado bars among their 2023 episodes, two of which are set to be featured back-to-back.
On March 5, the 25th episode of season 8 aired, titled 'Outta Touch, Outta Time' and featuring Rockabillies in Arvada.
Episode 28 took viewers to Castle Rock on March 26 for the renovation of Colorado Cork and Keg in an episode titled 'Pool House Rock'.
The 29th episode of the season is set to air on April 2, titled 'Loveless in Loveland'. Signs point to this episode featuring either CJ's Patio Grill or Blue Sports Grille (now Colorado Champions Sports Cafe), with this episode being filmed in Loveland, Colorado last year.
Once the April 2 episode airs, that will be the 11th time a Bar Rescue episode has featured a spot in Colorado.
A full list of episodes can be found here.
Find episodes on Paramount Network services.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.