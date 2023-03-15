Paramount+ is set to host an interactive experience dubbed 'The Lodge' at Steamboat Resort this weekend and it's free to attend.
Built into the snow on Right-O-Way near the base of the mountain, the experience is designed to feel like Yellowstone's 1923 speakeasy bar (complete with themed cocktails), also featuring areas inspired by other shows including Rabbit Hold, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Star Trek: Picard. There's also set to be movie memorabilia from Top Gun: Maverick and the Star Trek franchise, with The Vince Lombardi Trophy present, as well.
The experience will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM from March 17 to March 19 with reservations required. There will also be an Aprés-Ski Experience on Friday and Saturday from 3 PM to 5 PM that doesn't require reservations. All ages are welcome.
'The Lodge' pop-up experience is part of Paramount+'s 'Mountain of Entertainment' marketing campaign. The pop-up was also present at California's Mammoth Mountain in early March and in Austin during SXSW.
More information and the option to reserve a spot can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.