It's a windy Wednesday in Colorado and that's causing some major travel issues around the state.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, US Highway 34, in the Eastern Plains region, has been closed due to poor visibility resulting from blowing dust. The current closure is in place between Akron and Yuma, with no estimated time of reopening officially mentioned. It's likely the road will reopen as winds die down, with most wind-related weather alerts in the area set to expire Wednesday evening.
Blowing dust is also causing problems on I-76, east of Sterling. Visibility in this area is estimated at less than a mile.
Following a day when gusts at speeds over 100 miles per hour were recorded, nearly all of eastern Colorado is under a 'high wind warning.' Those on roads in this area should travel with extreme caution and watch out for debris.
According to the National Weather Service, drivers caught in dust storms should reduce their speed, utilize low beams, and follow lane markings. If visibility drops too low, pull far off the road, turn off lights, and engage the parking brake.
Fire risk is also very high in the state right now. Much of the Front Range metro area is under a red flag warning.
Wind speeds are expected to be much lower on Thursday and into the weekend.
Stay up-to-date on road closures on the COTrip map and follow along with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.