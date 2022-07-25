According to a news release from the Office of Governor Jared Polis, Colorado is "on the path" to achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.
In 2021, Colorado joined New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a collective "Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub."
The use of hydrogen power offers several environmental and public health benefits and has the potential to produce "near-zero" greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Energy
“Our administration is well on our way toward achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040 so we are proud to be leading this group of western states to advance hydrogen power. This is an exciting opportunity for collaboration among our states and can help grow our economy and reliable low-cost energy while we leverage our resources,” Polis said in the release.
The coalition of states is currently working to get approved funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to support the development of regional hubs.
"These states have thriving hydrogen economies given the presence of high-quality wind, solar, biomass, and other energy resources, a sophisticated oil and natural gas industry, a robust energy-transportation infrastructure; and an established carbon management infrastructure with both favorable underlying geologies and regulatory structures," the release said.
So now Wind and Solar are considered High Quality, Reliable "Hydrogen Power sources" with ZERO Greenhouse Gas Emissions?? What about the Minerals and Manufacturing, Land grabbing, all these things don't matter? Polis, Crack is not good for you so stop it before you ruin our landscape and emulate the unreliable Texas Energy Grid, my God the stupidity to even put your name on a Report like this. Can't these People just admit we are not there yet?
The thing that bothers me about so called renewable energy is that so many think there is no environmental impact which is not true. Solar panels have a 25-year life and many are coming to the end of their lives and will need to be trashed or recycled. Mining is involved to make so-called renewables so there is an environmental impact. Not to mention the land used to make these large solar arrays. Maybe hydrogen can help fill in; when wind and solar are not producing as currently there is no commercial grade storage for electricity, it is produced and used or lost. If there were an easy transition, it would have been made already as renewable energy offices go back to the late 70's and Jimmy Carter. Things have improved but are not replacing current generation. Nuclear has been pushed out of the mix as well by public opinion.
I hate to see the land wasted by those solar panel “farms” too. The article seems to be saying that Polis sees a path forward by extracting hydrogen from natural gas, a process called steam-methane reformation. (Hydrogen can also be extracted from water which is obviously a non-starter for Colorado.) Unfortunately the steam needs to be heated to between 700 and 1,000 degrees Celsius. In his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” Bill Gates says says that requires a lot of electricity. 2040 is eighteen years away so Polis is not saying anything that anyone is going to remember by then.
