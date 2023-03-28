An active shooter killed six people, including three students and three teachers, at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday morning.
According to officials from the Nashville Police Department, the shooter, who has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was armed with 2 "assault-type guns" and a 9 millimeter pistol. The shooter reportedly died after an exchange with police at the scene.
On Tuesday, Colorado's Governor Polis ordered all flags to be lowered to half-mast to join the nation in mourning and in remembrance of the victims.
"Governor Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Nashville, TN, as proclaimed by President Biden," the order reads.
