Governor Polis is urging federal officials to halt wild horse round-ups across the state after an outbreak of equine influenza killed 142 captive horses at the Cañon City Wild Horse Facility.
The Bureau of Land Management, the department that manages the round-up, first reported the outbreak in April, saying that 57 horses died at the Cañon City facility between between April 23 and 25.
In a letter addressed to the Acting Director of Colorado’s Bureau of Land Management, Polis expressed his "serious doubts" regarding current wild horse round-up practices.
"While I am thankful that the mortality rate is decreasing, I remain concerned about the current state of the horses at the Cañon City facility and future trajectory of the system to care for wild horses in Colorado," the Governor said.
"Moreover, with the investigation still pending and the need to better detail enhanced biosecurity measures in both the gathering and confinement phases, the potential to cause stress and induce disease remains unacceptably high at the Cañon City facility," he said.
Polis is calling for all current wild horse round-up procedures be thoroughly reviewed and any planned wild horse round-ups to be halted and replaced with more "cost-effective and humane" procedures.
Wild horse round-ups in Colorado have been a hotly debated topic over the last few years. In September 2021, Polis wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the then BLM Director Nada Culver, asking them to re-evaluate cause for round-ups in the state.
The same month, the largest round-up in state history was carried out.
"The BLM gathers and removes wild horses and burros from public lands to protect the health of the animals and health of our nation’s public rangelands. Absent management and natural predators, wild horse herds can double in just 4-5 years and quickly outgrow the ability of the land to support them," BLM said on their website.
